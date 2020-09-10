Customer Service Biz iQor Hits Ch. 11 With Over $1B In Debt

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Customer engagement company iQor sought Chapter 11 protection in Texas on Thursday with a plan in hand to help it address a debt load of over $1 billion. iQor Holdings Inc. and 22 affiliates filed their petitions in the Southern District of Texas, reporting between $1 billion and $10 billion in assets and liabilities. iQor provides customer engagement and support technology and has about 35,000 employees in nine countries, according to its website. The bankruptcy cases are limited to the company's U.S. business and exclude its international operations, iQor said Thursday. The company's statement said upcoming debt maturity dates and an...

