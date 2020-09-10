Judge Trims Suit Accusing LinkedIn Of Holding Monopoly

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the bulk of an employment-focused tech startup's lawsuit against LinkedIn Inc., ruling the company failed to define the market in which LinkedIn was allegedly holding a monopoly. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted parts of LinkedIn's request for the court to throw out hiQ Labs Inc.'s lawsuit after finding all of hiQ's antitrust claims to be deficient. According to the judge, hiQ failed to properly define a "market for people analytics services" — which hiQ claims LinkedIn has monopoly power over and is abusing by cutting off hiQ's access to the public information...

