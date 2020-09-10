Arkema Says Prosecutor Misconduct Dooms Criminal Trial

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Chemical company Arkema Inc. used a full-day hearing Thursday to try to convince a Texas state court judge that criminal charges against it over chemical releases during Hurricane Harvey should be thrown out, arguing that evidence presented to a grand jury was based on a lie. Arkema and three company leaders are accused of reckless behavior leading up to Harvey's landfall in August 2017, which resulted in chemical releases that injured public servants and caused the evacuation of residents near the Crosby, Texas, facility. The criminal trial against Arkema began in February in dramatic fashion with immediate calls for a mistrial, and...

