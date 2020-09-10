King & Spalding, Willkie Farr Steer $250M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding represented Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in connection with its $250 million loan to Willkie Farr-counseled Paramount Group for a mixed-use property on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG is for 745 Fifth Ave., an office and retail tower, and of that $250 million figure, $50 million is new financing for the property and the remainder is an assumption and re-financing of existing debt there. The property is located two blocks south of Central Park, between West 57th and West 58th Streets, and the Fifth Avenue subway...

