Takeda Plasma Co. Hit With Ill. Finger Scan Privacy Claims

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s blood plasma collection unit is facing proposed class claims in Illinois state court that it violated plasma sellers' biometric privacy rights by requiring them to scan their fingerprints for identification purposes without their informed consent. In a Cook County Circuit Court lawsuit filed Tuesday, James Bobby Phillips accuses Takeda's BioLife Plasma LLC of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by taking "the rather invasive and coercive step" of requiring people to scan their fingerprints each time they visit a collection center to sell their plasma without first disclosing its intentions for collecting and storing their biometric information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS