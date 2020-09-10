NYC Department Store Century 21 To Wind Down In Ch. 11

Vince Sullivan By

Department store chain Century 21 filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday, saying it would be winding down operations at its 13 stores in four states. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 11:02 AM EDT) -- Manhattan-based department store chain Century 21 filed for bankruptcy protection Thursday morning in New York court, listing more than $100 million of debt obligations and saying its insurers have failed to pay out more than $175 million in coverage stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.In a statement, Century 21 Co-CEO Raymond Gindi said the company would be winding down operations at its 13 stores in four states, including its downtown New York flagship store that opened in 1961 and was rebuilt after being damaged in the 9/11 terror attacks on the city.The lack of insurance payments based on the COVID-19-related interruption of its business operations doomed the company, Gindi said, which was otherwise poised to recover from the pandemic's effects."While insurance money helped us to rebuild after suffering the devastating impact of 9/11, we now have no viable alternative but to begin the closure of our beloved family business because our insurers, to whom we have paid significant premiums every year for protection against unforeseen circumstances like we are experiencing today, have turned their backs on us at this most critical time," Gindi said in the statement. "While retailers across the board have suffered greatly due to COVID-19, and Century 21 is no exception, we are confident that had we received any meaningful portion of the insurance proceeds, we would have been able to save thousands of jobs and weather the storm, in hopes of another incredible recovery."The debtor plans to remove a pending New York state court lawsuit against its insurance carriers to the bankruptcy case and intends to ask the court to rule on the dispute in an expedited manner for the benefit of its creditors, the statement said.Century 21 plans on commencing going-out-of-business sales at all of its stores immediately and will ask the court for permission to run those sales and to pay its obligations to vendors and employees. The debtor has retained Hilco Merchant Resources LLC to help run the liquidation sales.Founded in 1961 by Al and Sonny Gindi, Century 21 is still a family-run business with 13 stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. It provides off-price designer merchandise for its customers and grew into a fashion mainstay in Manhattan, earning mentions on popular television shows including Sex and the City.Century 21 is represented by Lucy F. Kweskin, Matthew A. Skrzynski, Jeff J. Marwil, Brooke H. Blackwell and Peter J. Young of Proskauer Rose LLP The case is In re: Century 21 Department Stores LLC et al., case number 20-12097, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York --Editing by Alyssa Miller.

