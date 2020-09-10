Facebook Gets More Backing On Autodialers At High Court

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation and a marketing trade association are the latest to back Facebook's bid to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to narrowly define what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, arguing that such a reading is clearly what Congress intended and that it's up to federal lawmakers to broaden the statute's reach. In the first of what is expected to be a crush of amicus briefs filed in the case, the Washington Legal Foundation urged the high court on Thursday to overturn a unanimous Ninth Circuit panel decision from June 2019 that held that plaintiff Noah Duguid had adequately...

