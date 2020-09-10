Pot Farm Can't Bring RICO Suit Over Failed Biz, Investor Says

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A cannabis investor and a dozen other defendants in a marijuana farmer's $200 million civil racketeering suit have urged a California federal court to toss the case, arguing that an illegal business can't seek protection under federal law. Todd Kaplan, Medical Investor Holdings LLC and other associated defendants said Wednesday that Francine Shulman's lawsuit, which alleges they stole her marijuana cultivation business through a predatory lease agreement, is an "elaborate tale of scheming and conspiracy" spun up to bring claims under racketeering laws. "This is a case where a disgruntled former business partner, unhappy with the results of a local business...

