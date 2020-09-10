Tattoo Artist Fights WWE's Bid To Nix Copyright Suit

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shouldn't be given an easy out in a suit claiming they violated a tattoo artist's intellectual property rights by reproducing her designs on the digital avatar of a star wrestler, the artist told an Illinois federal judge Thursday. In her opposition brief to WWE and Take-Two's motion for summary judgment, tattoo artist Catherine Alexander said their arguments about fair use and an implied license from wrestler Randy Orton don't hold up, because the fair use doctrine doesn't apply to the current situation and Alexander never gave Orton a license...

