Calif. Enforcer Sees Less Focus On Economics After T-Mobile

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney who helped lead the coalition of states that tried unsuccessfully to challenge the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint said the court's ruling in the case suggests enforcers have focused too much on economics when reviewing deals. Speaking on an American Bar Association panel discussion Thursday, Paula Blizzard, a deputy attorney general in the California attorney general's office, said the states that challenged the tie-up did not intend to bring a case that would push aside the reliance on complicated economic theory and models that has permeated antitrust in recent decades. But, she said, that was the result, and the case could impact...

