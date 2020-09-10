Injured Rider Sues Revel Over Moped Crash, Lax Safety

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A New Yorker is suing moped sharing service Revel Transit Inc. in the state's Supreme Court, alleging the company's rapid expansion in the Big Apple resulted in dropped safety measures and poor maintenance, resulting in him crashing and falling off one of the vehicles. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jonathan A. Dela Cruz told the court that at the time Revel began operating in New York in July 2018 with 68 electronic mopeds scattered across Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bushwick in Brooklyn, users were required to go to the company's home office to complete a 20-minute lesson on how to operate them....

