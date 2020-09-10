NJ LNG Project Delayed Amid Green Group's Pushback

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A controversial proposal to add a liquefied natural gas export facility at a southern New Jersey port stalled Thursday when the Delaware River Basin Commission voted to delay its final approval of the project amid pushback from an environmental group overseeing the river. The decision to delay the proposed Gibbstown Liquefied Natural Gas Export Terminal came in light of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network's pending administrative appeal of the commission's prior approval of the project, according to commission Communication Specialist Kate Schmidt. The commission will wait until it has made a final determination on the appeal before it affirms or rescinds the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS