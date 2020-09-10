9th Circ. Won't Unwind $10B VW Deal For Used-Car Dealers

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that it won't unwind amendments to Volkswagen's $10 billion deal with diesel vehicles owners in multidistrict litigation over the automaker's emissions cheating scandal, rejecting arguments that the parties illegally modified the deal and cut out branded-title owners. In a 17-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay, a unanimous three-judge panel concluded that U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer did not abuse his discretion when he refused in June 2019 to give used car dealerships a chance to opt out of VW's settlement after a review committee denied their claims. "Reading the plain terms of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS