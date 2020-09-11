Ind. Contractor Pays $4.25M To End Road Work Fraud Case

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- An Indiana contractor agreed to pay $4.25 million to end allegations that it used materials prone to quick deterioration on road pavement projects partly sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. will pay the sum over the next four years to duck claims that it passed off a weak asphalt mix as much stronger material while vying for federally funded pavement projects, causing the roads to prematurely crumble and become unsafe for drivers, the DOJ said Thursday. "To risk the safety of the motoring public for the sake of saving money cannot...

