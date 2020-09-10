Importer Says $2M Award Over Liquor Deal Can Be OK'd

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A defunct U.S. liquor importer is looking to enforce a nearly $2 million costs award it won in arbitration involving the French producer of Landy Cognac, the result of a decade-old dispute stemming in part from the importer's inability to pay $35,000 in endorsement royalties to the rapper Snoop Dogg. Mystique Brands LLC told the court Wednesday that the award should be confirmed, saying arguments put forward by the French company, Cognac Ferrand SAS, that the International Centre for Dispute Resolution arbitrator wrongly found Mystique to be the "prevailing party" have no basis in fact or law. In the May award,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS