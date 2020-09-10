Air Balloon Co. Says $1.4M Chinese Arbitral Award Isn't Valid

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A former sightseeing balloon manufacturer has urged a Massachusetts federal court to refuse enforcement of a $1.4 million arbitral award issued to a Chinese tourism company after the balloon maker allegedly backed out of a purchase order, saying the company's claims are fraudulent. AeroBalloon USA Inc. of Hingham, Massachusetts, said on Wednesday that Jiajing (Beijing) Tourism Co.'s complaint wrongly states that it paid approximately $1.02 million upfront for two passenger-carrying helium balloons and that the manufacturer breached the contract and never delivered a single balloon. The Beijing-based tourism company claims to have won a foreign arbitration award in that city from...

