Halkbank Can't Pause Iran Sanctions Case Over Recusal Bid

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a bid from Turkey's Halkbank to pause the government's case over alleged Iran sanctions violations while the bank appeals its failed motion to recuse the judge, saying Thursday that its petition was unlikely to succeed. After U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman declined to recuse himself last month over remarks he made at a legal symposium in Istanbul in 2014, Halkbank filed a mandamus petition in the Second Circuit seeking to force the judge to exit the case. Halkbank, which is accused of taking part in a conspiracy to help get billions of dollars into...

