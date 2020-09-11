Iowa Sens. Want Steel Duties Lifted To Aid Storm Relief

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Iowa senators asked the Trump administration to remove national security tariffs on steel needed to rebuild the state after a severe storm in August, saying that exorbitant steel prices will cost farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. In a Thursday letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said that opportunists are taking advantage of farmers by giving them high price estimates for steel needed to build such farming facilities and machinery as grain bins and machine sheds. The high steel prices make it difficult for farmers to return to work,...

