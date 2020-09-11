Omni Hotels Faces Another False Ad Suit Over Resort Fees

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Omni luxury hotel chain has moved to California federal court another proposed class action accusing it of falsely advertising rooms at a below-market price and then adding resort fees to customers' bills later in the booking process, compelling it to pay more than originally stated. Omni Hotels Management Corp. removed Thursday from California state court the suit brought by lead plaintiff Nantille Charbonnet, a Los Angeles County resident who says she and other guests have been ripped off because the chain uses an unlawful trade practice called "drip pricing," which the Federal Trade Commission defines as a technique where firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS