Ill. Doc Keeps Trial Win In Suit Over Double Amputations

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appeals court has affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of failing to diagnose a man's sepsis that resulted in the amputation of both legs, rejecting the patient's argument that a juror was biased. In an opinion published Thursday, a three-judge Appellate Court panel for the First District unanimously upheld a Cook County jury's decision to clear Dr. Anita Thakadiyil and Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. of liability in a suit accusing the family practice physician of failing to diagnose Thomas Ittersagen's sepsis, which caused toxic shock syndrome resulting in below-the-knee amputation of both legs....

