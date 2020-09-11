Calif. Court Won't Cut $9.3M Award In Unwanted-Surgery Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel has refused to reduce a $9.25 million noneconomic damages award in a suit accusing a surgeon of removing a mass from a man's genitals without his consent, saying certain medical battery claims are not subject to the state's $250,000 cap on noneconomic damages. In a closely watched case, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel issued a published opinion Thursday unanimously affirming the award in a suit accusing Dr. Gary Barker and his practice group employer, Faculty Physicians & Surgeons of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine, of removing a mass from Keith Burchell's scrotum and penis...

