Ex-KPMG Partner Says Jail Would Be 'Cruel' In Audit Scam

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A former KPMG partner who pled guilty to using secret information from a financial watchdog told a New York federal judge Thursday that sentencing him to prison rather than home confinement would be "cruel," arguing that his expected deportation to his home country of Australia is punishment enough. David Britt, who co-led the accounting firm's banking and capital markets group, pled guilty in October to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in the scheme. He and others obtained inspection secrets from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board about which audits it planned to inspect so KPMG could preemptively polish them up. In a...

