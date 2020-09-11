Equity Swap Option Dooms LATAM's $2.2B Ch. 11 Loan

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has rejected LATAM Airlines' request for $2.2 billion in debtor-in-possession financing, saying the terms of the loan would allow the company to decide "key terms" of the Chapter 11 plan without court approval. In an opinion issued Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity said the terms allowing LATAM to repay $900 million of the DIP with discounted shares in the reorganized company would force an equity swap into whatever Chapter 11 plan would eventually be approved for the company. "That 'short circuits' the Chapter 11 plan review process under the Bankruptcy Code, by establishing plan terms...

