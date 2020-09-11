2nd Circ. Says Apple 'Ion-X' Doesn't Infringe 'Ionex' TM

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday that Apple Inc. didn't violate a smaller company's "Ionex" trademark by using the name "Ion-X" for the chemically hardened glass used on the Apple Watch. Rejecting a lawsuit filed by Saxon Glass Technologies, the appeals court ruled that consumers were unlikely to be confused by the competing uses of similar-sounding terms — both of which make reference to glass that's strengthened by "ion-exchange." "When Apple uses 'Ion-X' on its watches, packaging boxes or website, the Apple logo appears nearby, thus identifying the watch as an Apple-branded product," a three-judge panel wrote in an unsigned opinion....

