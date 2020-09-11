ADHD Med Buyers Can't Yet Appeal Class Cert. Denial

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel has denied a bid by consumers to immediately appeal a Massachusetts federal court's refusal to certify their class in an antitrust suit alleging Shire and Actavis delayed alternatives for Intuniv, a medication for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The circuit court issued a brief order Thursday rejecting a petition from the indirect purchasers that asked for interlocutory review of an August 2019 ruling by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that denied their class certification motion. "Having reviewed the parties' papers and relevant portions of the record, we conclude that the requirements for interlocutory review of class certification...

