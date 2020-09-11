Top 4 Groups Lobbying The FCC In August

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Lobbyists focused on a slate of satellite and spectrum regulatory issues at the Federal Communications Commission last month, asking the agency to rework its plan for reimbursing telecom firms forced to relocate within the C-Band, reverse restrictive guidance on receiver placements and work out technical details for airwaves-sharing proposals. According to four weeks of FCC records, attorneys submitted 221 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties lobbying the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from Aug. 1 through 31 and a sampling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS