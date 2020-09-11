Commerce Sets New Monitoring Rules For Steel Importers

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday unveiled new reporting requirements for importers that will help the agency monitor steel imports, continuing the Trump administration's effort to keep a close watch on the nation's foreign steel dependency. Commerce said the rules expand the scope of the agency's reporting requirement to include all steel imports subject to Trump's national security tariffs and mandate that U.S. importers identify where the imported steel was melted and poured in addition to country of origin. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Friday that the changes improve the agency's current Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis...

