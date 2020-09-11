Bondholder Says Venezuela Oil Co. Can't Escape $40M Ruling

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Portuguese company that says it's owed some $40 million on a defaulted Venezuelan bond is urging a New York federal judge not to give the country's national oil company more time to shore up its defenses, pushing back against claims that it's been unable to access important underlying documents. Petróleos de Venezuela SA had urged the court last month to hold off from ruling on Cimontubo – Tubagens E Soldadura LDA's bid for summary judgment in the case, arguing that it's been unable to access the PDVSA facilities due to a power struggle between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition...

