Sugar Daddy Dating Site Seeking.com Hits Rival With TM Suit

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A sugar daddy dating service called Seeking Arrangement on Friday slammed a competitor for allegedly ripping off its websites and apps, telling a California federal court that Successful Match has been infringing various trademarked phrases including "mutually beneficial relationships," "seeking millionaire" and "relationship on your terms." Seeking Arrangement, which is operated by Reflex Media Inc. and Clover8 Investments Pte. Ltd., has offered matchmaking, social networking and online dating services since 2006, according to the complaint. On its website, Seeking.com, the company says it hosts "millions of women seeking sugar daddies." "You may be young or old, single or married, but you...

