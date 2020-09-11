5th Circ. Won't Revisit $12.7M Judgment Against Total E&P

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit announced Friday it will not reconsider its decision to reverse a $12.7 million lower court judgment against Total E&P USA Inc. for decommissioning costs of a pipeline system associated with abandoned wells in the Gulf of Mexico. A three-judge panel denied Marubeni Oil & Gas Inc.'s rehearing request without explanation, as is typical, after the company urged the panel to reconsider its decisions in an Aug. 28 petition. The panel also denied Total's request to revisit a $21.6 million jury verdict awarded to Marubeni. Marubeni argued the panel's decision to toss a $12.7 million summary judgment muddies the...

