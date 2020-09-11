Feds Defend Wolf Appointment In Latest DACA Challenge

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Friday defended acting Secretary Chad Wolf's U.S. Department of Homeland Security appointment, saying that immigrants looking to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are relying on a faulty reading of the department's line of succession to challenge his authority to roll it back. The department urged a New York federal court to end young immigrants' and New York state's separate challenges against a July memo scaling back the Obama-era program shielding 700,000 individuals from deportation, asserting that the suits incorrectly claim that Wolf was illegally installed as the department's leader. Former DHS head Kirstjen Nielsen revised the...

