Judge Slams Hagens Berman's Pause Bid As Stalling Tactic

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge hammered Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP on Friday for requesting an emergency pause on a malpractice case against it in what he suggested was an effort to interrupt litigation that had uncovered instances of "gross misconduct" related to its work on thalidomide injury claims. U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond said that Hagens Berman's efforts to petition the Third Circuit to move the malpractice case to Texas did not warrant an emergency stay of the litigation, which he agreed to allow to move forward in Pennsylvania for the time being last month. "There is neither an 'emergency,' nor...

