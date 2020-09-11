Anheuser-Busch Sued Over 'Rita' Drinks Lacking Wine, Liquor

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch LLC was hit Friday with a proposed class action in New York federal court alleging that the beverage behemoth is bamboozling beer buyers by advertising its line of Rita band drinks as if they contain wine and liquor even though they don't. The beverage buyers, led by named plaintiffs Tanya Cooper and Joseph Rose, are suing Anheuser-Busch alleging violations of New York business laws, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, common law fraud and unjust enrichment. Cooper said she bought a 12-pack of Lime-A-Rita brand drinks and a 12-pack of Mojito Fizz, thinking the first contained tequila and the second...

