Watching The Sun Set On Covered Business Method Review

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- The transitional program for covered business method patents, enacted as part of the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act, will sunset on Sept. 16. When first enacted, the CBM program was intended to be a temporary solution to a temporary problem, namely to address the low-quality business method patents that issued in the wake of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's 1998 decision in State Street Bank & Trust Co. v. Signature Financial Group Inc.[1] While some stakeholders have lobbied for the program to be extended, it has suffered a sharp decline in petitions and, in the absence of congressional...

