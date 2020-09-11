Brand Battles: Zora Neale Hurston's Family Fights 'Zora' Mag

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the heirs of "Their Eyes Were Watching God" author Zora Neale Hurston are pushing to block an application for Medium's "Zora" magazine geared toward women of color — plus four other TTAB cases you need to know. Not Always a Happy Medium Hurston's grandniece Lois J. Hurston Gaston, niece Lucy Anne Hurston and another relative went to the board Sept. 7 to stop A Medium Corp. from registering "Zora" as a trademark on the grounds that people would believe a connection to their famous kin. Medium launched its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS