Tuning In To Covered Business Method Review's Series Finale

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Covered business method review, one of three series available in the Leahy-Smith America Invents Act cosmos airing on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board channel, is coming to the end of its eight-season run on Sept. 16. Love it or hate it, CBM made an impact on intellectual property legal culture, and the residuals from the last filings will continue until at least March 2022. While CBM got off to a slow start, with only eight episodes, i.e., filings, during its first season in 2012, it quickly took off over in the subsequent several years, peaking at 177 filings in 2014.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS