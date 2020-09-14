British Investor Sues CBD Co., Lawyers Over $1M Loan

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- British investor Henley Finance Ltd. has launched a suit alleging a CBD supplier made false statements to secure a nearly $1 million loan that it's refusing to repay after California firm Goyette & Associates Inc. transferred the funds from an escrow account without the proper authorization. Henley said in a complaint filed in California federal court Friday that Bioscience Enterprises Inc. induced Henley to loan it $999,995 after making various misrepresentations, including that Bioscience was a leading contract manufacturer and supplier of CBD, that it had been developing its niche for more than three years and that it had current contracts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS