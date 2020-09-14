Actavis $19M Deal In ADHD Drug Antitrust Suit Gets Initial OK

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has given her initial approval of a $19.9 million settlement deal between pharmaceutical company Actavis and the direct purchaser class in a lawsuit that accused the company, along with fellow pharma company Shire, of conspiring to delay sales of a generic version of the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medication Intuniv. In a Friday order, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs gave a preliminary greenlight for Actavis to pay $19.9 million to the class of direct purchasers in exchange for the class permanently tossing the lawsuit against the pharmaceutical company. Friday's approval stayed all proceedings in litigation between...

