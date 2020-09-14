Basic Mandamus Questions Support DC Circ.'s Flynn Ruling

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The long saga of the criminal prosecution of Michael T. Flynn, former national security adviser, continues to roll on. On Aug. 31, Flynn's attempts to obtain an appellate court writ of mandamus to compel U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss immediately the charges fell on deaf ears. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, en banc, denied, and correctly so, Flynn's petition for writ of mandamus. Now, the case is back in the hands of U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. A bit of background is in order. In May, Flynn filed a petition for writ of mandamus in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS