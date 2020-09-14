Google Hit With UK Privacy Suit Over Children's YouTube Data

Law360, London (September 14, 2020, 3:37 PM BST) -- Google has been hit with a multibillion-pound civil claim for allegedly breaching British and European data protection rules by tracking children's data without parental consent. Hausfeld has filed the group action at the High Court as the law firm seeks to hold Google liable for more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion). (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Hausfeld filed the group action, announced Monday, at the High Court on behalf of more than five million children aged under 13 and their parents, seeking to hold Google liable for more than £2 billion ($2.6 billion). The lead claimant is Duncan McCann, a digital economy researcher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS