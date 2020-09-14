Gaming Giant Can Push Ahead Toward €250M Restructuring

Law360, London (September 14, 2020, 3:48 PM BST) -- A judge on Monday gave international gaming operator Codere the go-ahead to convene a single meeting for creditors to vote on a restructuring plan involving €250 million ($296 million) in lending, despite arguments from a hedge fund with a minority stake that two separate voting classes are needed. High Court Judge Sarah Falk said she took into account the points made by hedge fund Kyma Capital Ltd., including its assertion that a deal associated with the restructuring plan that's being offered to an ad hoc group of major creditors is better than that being offered to the hedge fund and other...

