Feds Say Md. Court Lacks Power To Extend Census Deadline

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration slammed four immigration advocacy groups' bid to extend the government's time frame for on-the-ground 2020 census data collection, arguing that a federal court doesn't have the authority to overrule Congress' statutory deadline for the census' completion. The groups representing Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens had asked a Maryland federal court in August to stop the federal government from ending on-the-ground census data collection on Sept. 30 — a month earlier than originally planned — but the administration said Friday that only Congress has the power to establish or change this deadline. If the groups are unhappy with...

