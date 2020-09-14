UK Antitrust Arm Calls For 'All-Encompassing' EU Market Tool

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust watchdog said the European Union needs to ensure a proposed market intervention tool isn't too narrowly constrained, mulled as part of a broader package of proposed legislation aimed at strengthening the digital economy while fostering competitive markets, according to comments made public Monday. The U.K. Competition and Market Authority offered up an array of its own experiences to help inform officials mulling the ultimate design for the Digital Services Act, a package of proposed legislation laid out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February. A key comparison for the CMA was the similarities between...

