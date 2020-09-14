United Airlines Hit With Bias Suit Over Sports Charter Staffing

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Two longtime United Airlines flight attendants have accused the company of almost exclusively using young, white and blond-haired female attendants to staff lucrative charter flights for professional and college sports teams, according to a discrimination suit filed in California state court. Kim Guillory, who is Black, and Sharon Tesler, who is Jewish, say they were unfairly prevented from booking themselves onto charters transporting NFL, MLB and NCAA teams because of their racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as being "over age 39," according to their complaint filed on Thursday. Charter flights for sports teams are highly coveted by flight attendants because...

