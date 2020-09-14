Whistleblower Fights Cigna's Effort To Boot FCA Suit From NY

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower who says Cigna Corp. overbilled Medicare Advantage by billions of dollars is fighting the company's attempt to move his False Claims Act suit from New York to Tennessee federal court and to pause the case while that venue issue is hashed out. Whistleblower Robert A. Cutler, who had been an employee of Cigna contractor Texas Health Management LLC, on Monday opposed bids by various Cigna-related defendants to transfer the case and to pause proceedings while the venue issue is being decided. Cutler said the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York — where the case was...

