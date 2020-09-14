San Antonio Lifts Airport Ban On Chick-Fil-A In FAA Deal

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- San Antonio will lift a ban of Chick-fil-A Inc. from its international airport, which was based on the chain's anti-LGBTQ stance, and will offer it a concessions spot under a deal with the Federal Aviation Administration that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday called a win for religious liberty. Paxton's office announced that San Antonio officials had reached an informal resolution with the FAA in July to offer Chick-fil-A a spot in the airport's renovated Terminal A. The city voted in March 2019 when approving concessions plans to ban the restaurant after City Council members voiced concerns about the company's...

