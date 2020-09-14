Customer Says United Can't Escape Ill. Trip Insurance Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A customer has fired back at United Airlines' bid to dismantle a proposed class action accusing it of improperly collecting kickbacks from the sale of travel insurance policies on its website, saying she's amended her complaint to make clear the airline's alleged misconduct "occurred primarily and substantially in Illinois." Lead plaintiff Patricia Flores, a Texas resident, filed an opposition Friday to United's recent motion to dismiss her second amended suit alleging the airline illegally pocketed money from trip insurance charges that it told consumers were "pass-through" fees to third-party insurers but were actually commissions it kept for itself. Cognizant of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS