Some Criminal Charges Dropped In Arkema Trial

Law360, Houston (September 14, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge dropped several criminal charges Monday against Arkema Inc. and an executive stemming from the release of flammable toxic chemicals from a company plant after Hurricane Harvey. The decision came on the second day of a hearing on Arkema's effort to shake off the entire case because of alleged prosecutorial misconduct. Granting a request from Harris County prosecutors to dismiss part of the case, Judge Belinda Hill, presiding over the trial by special assignment, threw out indictments charging Arkema and its former vice president for logistics, Michael Keough, with felony assault of a public servant. The charge was based...

