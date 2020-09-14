Ex-Workers Can't Keep Fraud Claim In Vacation Time Fight

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A metropolitan Atlanta medical billing company on Monday persuaded a Georgia federal judge to drop fraud claims brought by former workers who say it failed to tell staff that they would not receive all accrued vacation pay or any severance pay upon termination. American Professional Associates LLC convinced Judge William M. Ray II claims of fraud and punitive damages were wrongly added in June to a contract breach suit by eight former employees. The Georgia employees have been fighting the company in state and federal court for almost three years in a bid to receive severance and all accrued vacation pay...

