9th Circ. Allows End To Temporary Protected Status

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Monday reversed a federal judge's order that preserved temporary immigration protections for individuals from four countries, paving the way for the Trump administration to deport more than 300,000 people. Supporters of temporary protected status of immigrants cheer as they hold signs and banners with the outline of El Salvador at a rally at a federal courthouse in San Francisco in 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) In a 2-1 ruling, the three-judge panel found that a California federal judge overstepped when he temporarily barred the administration from ending temporary protected status — which gives deportation relief...

